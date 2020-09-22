Advertisement

Friends of Yellow River State Forest ask for help identifying theft suspect

The nonprofit organization Friends of Yellow River State Forest is asking for help identifying someone it said broke into and stole the money from its wood and ice sales money boxes.
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARPERS FERRY, Iowa (KCRG) - The nonprofit organization Friends of Yellow River State Forest is asking for help identifying someone it said broke into and stole the money from its wood and ice sales money boxes.

The boxes that were broken into are located in the area of the sawmill and ranger’s office at 727 State Forest Road.

The nonprofit said in a Facebook post that surveillance images showed someone who appears to be a young male, wearing blue jeans, tennis shoes, neon green work safety gloves and a black hoodie. He was carrying a black duffle bag.

The suspect was driving a tan or silver Ford Explorer, but removed the license plates before the theft.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office at (563)568-4521 or the Park Ranger at (563)568-2254. Alternatively, information can be passed along to Friends of Yellow River State Forest by messaging their Facebook page.

The nonprofit said the money it raises goes into projects at Yellow River.

