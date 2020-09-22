Advertisement

Former Hawkeye receiver McNutt raises thousands for relief after derecho

By Scott Saville
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After the devastation of the derecho in August, former Iowa Hawkeye star receiver Marvin McNutt and his wife Brittney decided they needed to do something to help the community they live in.

So, they reached out to friends for financial help.

“It was amazing, man,” McNutt said. “The outpouring of support we got from people all over the United States reaching out [to] families, friends, people that I played with. I think we gathered over $4,500.”

The McNutts took the cash they had raised, rounded up their family, and headed to the store.

“What we did was took [the money] and went on a shopping spree for all the things that people said they needed and gave it away to different organizations,” McNutt said. “Did some cooler runs for drinks when it was hot in those early days. It was crazy to see the way our city and others came to support.”

In addition to food and drinks, the McNutts bought flashlights, coolers, lighters, tarps, grills, solar lamps, batteries, fans, shampoo, body wash, baby soap, deodorant, and over 3,000 diapers. Their whole family helped out, even the little ones.

“We strongly believe that to do things as a family, to show our kids what life sometimes looks like,” McNutt said. “We were blessed to not have huge damage at our house and others weren’t. I think it’s a great moment to teach and to also show the next generation for what we should be doing for our village, for our community.”

Giving back is what’s it’s all about and it can very rewarding.

“When you had something that you knew they needed, they were very grateful, very appreciative,” McNutt said.

All for a community that has shown its resilience time and time again.

“Cedar Rapids we’re still going to be strong," McNutt said. "Stay strong, stay committed, and continue to build this community.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

University of Iowa Athletics confirms seven more COVID-19 cases

Updated: 12 hours ago
The University of Iowa Athletics Department is reporting seven more positive COVID-19 cases among student-athletes, coaches and staff.

Hawkeyes

Updated football schedule released for Iowa Hawkeyes

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
The Big Ten Conference has released updated schedules of games for the upcoming, though delayed, football season.

Hawkeyes

Iowa football parents excited to see football return after Big Ten vote

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Iowa parents reacted to Wednesday's decision by the Big Ten to start football in the fall.

Iowa

University of Iowa Athletics Department reports 24 positive COVID-19 cases last week

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT
The University of Iowa Athletics Department is reporting 24 positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed last week.

Latest News

Sports

Big Ten presidents meet, parents hopeful season will happen in fall

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:03 AM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
The Big Ten presidents met over the weekend and could possibly hold a vote to play football in the fall.

Hawkeyes

Xtream Arena opens, leaders excited about potential

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:26 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
The Xtream Arena will be the new home for the Iowa volleyball team and possibly a minor league hockey team.

Iowa

Trump calls on Big Ten Conference to play fall football

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:49 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Big Ten Conference, already in court and under pressure from players and parents over its decision to cancel fall football, is now hearing from President Donald Trump.

Hawkeyes

Big Ten presidents voted 11-3 to cancel fall football season, source says Iowa voted yes

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT
|
By ERIC OLSON, Associated Press
A new court filing shows that Big Ten presidents voted 11-3 to postpone the football season until spring.

Hawkeyes

University of Iowa athletics pausing workouts due to coronavirus

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 1:47 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
Hawkeye athletes and staff will no longer be participating in practices or other official activities during the coming week, officials said on Monday.

Sports

Kiah Stokes and Tyler Cook proud to see NBA and WNBA players bring awareness to racial injustice

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 1:09 AM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Marion native Kiah Stokes and former Hawkeye Tyler Cook discuss how NBA and WNBA players are using their platform to raise awareness towards racial injustice.