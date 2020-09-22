Former Hawkeye receiver McNutt raises thousands for relief after derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After the devastation of the derecho in August, former Iowa Hawkeye star receiver Marvin McNutt and his wife Brittney decided they needed to do something to help the community they live in.

So, they reached out to friends for financial help.

“It was amazing, man,” McNutt said. “The outpouring of support we got from people all over the United States reaching out [to] families, friends, people that I played with. I think we gathered over $4,500.”

The McNutts took the cash they had raised, rounded up their family, and headed to the store.

“What we did was took [the money] and went on a shopping spree for all the things that people said they needed and gave it away to different organizations,” McNutt said. “Did some cooler runs for drinks when it was hot in those early days. It was crazy to see the way our city and others came to support.”

In addition to food and drinks, the McNutts bought flashlights, coolers, lighters, tarps, grills, solar lamps, batteries, fans, shampoo, body wash, baby soap, deodorant, and over 3,000 diapers. Their whole family helped out, even the little ones.

“We strongly believe that to do things as a family, to show our kids what life sometimes looks like,” McNutt said. “We were blessed to not have huge damage at our house and others weren’t. I think it’s a great moment to teach and to also show the next generation for what we should be doing for our village, for our community.”

Giving back is what’s it’s all about and it can very rewarding.

“When you had something that you knew they needed, they were very grateful, very appreciative,” McNutt said.

All for a community that has shown its resilience time and time again.

“Cedar Rapids we’re still going to be strong," McNutt said. "Stay strong, stay committed, and continue to build this community.”

