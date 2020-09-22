Advertisement

Des Moines schools OK return to classes, delays key decision

A sign outside of Greenwood Elementary School promotes mask-wearing on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. A dispute between Iowa&#39;s governor and the state&#39;s largest school district could mean summer school for students and crippling bills for the school system. Des Moines school officials have repeatedly refused to abide by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds&#39; order that districts hold at least half their classes in-person, saying it&#39;s not safe.(Scott McFetridge | AP Photo/Scott McFetridge)
By the Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Des Moines School board has set a date for returning to school but put off establishing a coronavirus infection rate that would force the district to revert to online-only instruction.

Des Moines schools have been the state’s only school system that has refused Gov. Kim Reynolds' order that they hold at least half their classes in-person unless they have received a waiver because of high infection rates.

The board voted to gradually start a hybrid plan of in-person and online courses, starting with pre-kindergarten on Oct. 12 . However, the board will hear from public health experts on metrics that would trigger a return to online-only classes.

The board will meet Sept. 28 to set such metrics.

