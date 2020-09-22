Advertisement

Debris removal process continues as Cedar Rapids says first pass over 60% complete

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - City crews and contractors continue to work through the neighborhoods of Cedar Rapids to remove debris from the August 10 derecho, nearly a month and a half after the storms devastated the area.

The city’s cleanup progress map website shows that just over 62% of street-miles in the city had their first pass of debris removal completed, as of 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Another 11.7% are currently being worked on, and around 25.9% are still waiting for work to begin. The untouched areas are primarily in the southwest portion of the city.

Officials said that the recent stretch of dry weather has helped to increase the pace of cleanup efforts.

