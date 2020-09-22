Cyclones head into Big 12 opener at TCU in bounce-back mode

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Iowa State knows all too well about picking up the pieces after a heartbreaking loss and getting in the right frame of mind for the next game.

The Cyclones are calling on that experience again heading into their Big 12 opener at TCU on Saturday following their loss to double-digit underdog Louisiana-Lafayette on Sept. 12. The loss was crushing because of the preseason build-up for Iowa State, which was a trendy pick to make it to the Big 12 championship game for the first time.

The Cyclones are 10-4 after losses since 2017.

