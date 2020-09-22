Comfortable Fall Weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - No changes to our current weather pattern. Overnight 50s are expected with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. A weak system moves through the state on Thursday, but due to a lack of moisture, it looks like just some clouds. The next best chance for rain comes later on Saturday as a cold front slides through. The main effect of this front however is to bring us cooler weather next week. Have a great night!

