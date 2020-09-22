Advertisement

Comfortable Fall Weather

By Joe Winters
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - No changes to our current weather pattern.  Overnight 50s are expected with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.  A weak system moves through the state on Thursday, but due to a lack of moisture, it looks like just some clouds.  The next best chance for rain comes later on Saturday as a cold front slides through.  The main effect of this front however is to bring us cooler weather next week.  Have a great night!

