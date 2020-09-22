Advertisement

CDC sets new guidance discouraging Halloween activities

Trick or treating during the pandemic
Trick or treating during the pandemic(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging people to stay away from most of the fun activities connected to Halloween.

They recommend:

  • No trick-or-treating,
  • No costume masks,
  • No indoor costume parties or haunted houses

As you can probably guess, the health agency points to the pandemic as the reason why.

They say those are all high risk activities.

They do suggest some low risk activities, like carving pumpkins and decorating your home.

The CDC also says you could have outdoor scavenger hunts, virtual costume contests or host a movie night with those who live with you.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

