Candlelight vigil held for Ginsburg in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A candlelight vigil Monday night in Waterloo honored Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s more than 25 years on the bench.

People who gathered there remembered her as a feminist icon who solidified the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause to fully include women. Ginsburg also played a role in LGBTQ rights cases since joining the nation’s highest court in 1993.

Supporters said they’re worried about the impact her loss will have on Supreme Court’s future.

“Everything is on the line,” Chris Schwartz, with Americans for Democratic Action, said. “The Supreme Court is often the last best chance for justice in this country and has been all throughout history and the fact that it is, we are possibly facing Donald trump who is the most reckless president in modern history, having a third pick of the Supreme Court, that just puts everything on the line right now.”

The event also served as a get out the vote rally, with just more than six weeks to go until election day.

