Advertisement

Candlelight vigil held for Ginsburg in Waterloo

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A candlelight vigil Monday night in Waterloo honored Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s more than 25 years on the bench.

People who gathered there remembered her as a feminist icon who solidified the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause to fully include women. Ginsburg also played a role in LGBTQ rights cases since joining the nation’s highest court in 1993.

Supporters said they’re worried about the impact her loss will have on Supreme Court’s future.

“Everything is on the line,” Chris Schwartz, with Americans for Democratic Action, said. “The Supreme Court is often the last best chance for justice in this country and has been all throughout history and the fact that it is, we are possibly facing Donald trump who is the most reckless president in modern history, having a third pick of the Supreme Court, that just puts everything on the line right now.”

The event also served as a get out the vote rally, with just more than six weeks to go until election day.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Long-term care facility steers away from State Hygienic Lab COVID-19 testing

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
SunnyCrest Manor is running COVID-19 tests through an antigen machine that gives results back in 15 minutes. Results sent to the State Hygienic Lab would not come back for days.

News

Linn County neighborhood says haunted house ‘not something we want in our community’

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Mary Green
The Linn County Board of Supervisors has the final say on whether or not the haunted house will get its permit to open up.

News

Neighbors fight against haunted house

Updated: 48 minutes ago
A group of people who live near Alburnett is petitioning the Linn County Board of Supervisors to keep a haunted house out of their neighborhood.

News

Long-term care facilities find alternatives for COVID-19 testing

Updated: 1 hour ago
SunnyCrest Manor in Dubuque is using an antigen machine to get results for COVID-19 tests quickly.

Latest News

Hawkeyes

Former Hawkeye receiver McNutt raises thousands for relief after derecho

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Scott Saville
After the devastation of the derecho in August, former Iowa Hawkeye star receiver Marvin McNutt and his wife Brittney decided they needed to do something to help the community they live in.

News

Former Hawkeye star McNutt raised thousands for derecho relief

Updated: 1 hours ago
The former football star, now a Cedar Rapids resident, knew he had to do what he could to help his community rebuild.

Local

Linn County auditor clarifies mask expectations for upcoming in-person voting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
During a presentation to the Linn County Board of Supervisors, auditor Joel Miller explained what mask requirements will be in place during in-person voting before and on election day.

News

Candlelight vigil held for Ginsburg in Waterloo

Updated: 2 hours ago
People gathered in Waterloo on Monday night for a candlelight vigil in honor of the late Justice Ginsburg.

News

Kennedy football ready to take the field after COVID-19 quarantine

Updated: 2 hours ago
Football players and coaches at Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School are eager to return to play after a COVID-19 quarantine.

Iowa

Des Moines schools OK return to classes, delays key decision

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
The Des Moines School board has set a date for returning to school but put off establishing a coronavirus infection rate that would force the district to revert to online-only instruction.