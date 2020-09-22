Advertisement

Burning again allowed in covered, portable fire pits in Marion

A view along Seventh Avenue in Marion on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
A view along Seventh Avenue in Marion on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Linn County community has eased some restrictions on recreational burning within its boundaries as cleanup from the August 10 derecho continues.

Residents of Marion can now burn firewood in “portable fire pits with a lid or a screened top" or using gas appliances like fire tables. Residents are still not allowed to do any open burning or use of in-ground fire pits, nor can they use storm debris as fire fuel.

“In Marion, we are close to having the first pass of tree debris collected. This reduces a lot of the risk associated with the use of covered, portable fire pits,” Deb Krebill, Marion fire chief, said. “As always, we encourage residents to be mindful of their surroundings and practice fire safety when enjoying recreational fires.”

Mayor Nicolas AbouAssaly issued the initial proclamation on August 13 to prohibit all burning in the city in the immediate aftermath of the destructive storms. He updated the rules on Tuesday as cleanup has progressed to a stage where some forms of burning are now deemed safe.

Officials reminded residents to never leave a fire unattended or unextinguished when finished.

