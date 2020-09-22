Advertisement

Backers pledge $1.65M in push to save Iowa sports programs

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Supporters lobbying to reinstate four recently-eliminated University of Iowa sports programs say they have obtained $1.65 million and counting in pledges if the school decides to keep them going.

Save Iowa Sports, a group that includes hundreds of athletes, alumni and donors, said in a letter to Iowa President Bruce Harreld that the pledges have come together in a few days and are “just the beginning” of its fundraising campaign.

The university last month moved to abruptly eliminate men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis and men’s gymnastics.

Athletic director Gary Barta said the cuts were “100% driven by” the coronavirus pandemic, which caused the postponement of football for safety reasons and tens of millions in lost revenue.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

