491 COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths reported in Iowa Tuesday

(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 491 more COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on September 22, the state’s data is showing a total of 81,150 COVID-19 cases and 1,285 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 3,497 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 744,863 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 285 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 37 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 72 are in the ICU and 34 are on ventilators.

