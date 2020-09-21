Advertisement

Waterloo City Council to meet about possible extension to mask mandate

Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo City Council is set to meet to address whether it wants to extend the city’s face mask mandate, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier.

The mandate requires people to wear masks inside public buildings when social distancing is not possible. This also applies to private or public transportation services.

Right now, the current mandate is set to expire at the end of the month.

To keep it in place, council members would have to approve a new resolution.

The new mandate would then stay in effect for another six weeks before it is reconsidered.

Monday’s meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Iowa officials ID body found in burning ditch near Kellogg

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities have identified a man whose body was found last week in a burning ditch in rural central Iowa.

News

Two injured in wrong-way, head-on crash in Chickasaw County

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Chickasaw County on Sunday.

News

Suspect arrested for sending poison letter to President Trump

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police arrested a woman suspected of sending an envelope containing poison ricin to the White House.

Iowa

Gun control group launches ad blitz in key Iowa House races

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A national gun control advocacy group says it is targeting eight key races with digital ads and mailers seeking to help Democrats win back control of the Iowa House.

Latest News

Coronavirus

CDC: Coronavirus can spread through the air

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN
New guidance from the CDC reports that the coronavirus can be spread through the air.

News

New CDC Guidance says COVID-19 spreads through the air

Updated: 2 hours ago
New guidance from the CDC reports that the coronavirus can be spread through the air.

News

Fans tour new Xtream Arena in Coralville

Updated: 2 hours ago
Fans got a look at the new Xtream Arena in Coralville this weekend.

News

Updated football schedule released for Iowa Hawkeyes

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Big Ten Conference has released updated schedules of games for the upcoming, though delayed, football season.

News

Waterloo city council to meet about possible extension for mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Waterloo City Council is set to meet to address whether it wants to extend the city's face mask mandate.

News

Cedar Rapids schools begin classes Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
After weeks of delays due to the pandemic and the derecho, classes are finally set to start for students in the Cedar Rapids Community School District.