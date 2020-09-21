Waterloo City Council to meet about possible extension to mask mandate

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo City Council is set to meet to address whether it wants to extend the city’s face mask mandate, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier.

The mandate requires people to wear masks inside public buildings when social distancing is not possible. This also applies to private or public transportation services.

Right now, the current mandate is set to expire at the end of the month.

To keep it in place, council members would have to approve a new resolution.

The new mandate would then stay in effect for another six weeks before it is reconsidered.

Monday’s meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

