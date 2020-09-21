Advertisement

University of Iowa Athletics confirms seven more COVID-19 cases

Banners for the University of Iowa hang from light posts in Iowa City.
Banners for the University of Iowa hang from light posts in Iowa City.(KCRG File)
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Athletics Department is reporting seven more positive COVID-19 cases among student-athletes, coaches and staff.

The department conducted 743 tests during the week of September 14 – 20. 736 of them were negative.

The university’s athletic department has been testing for COVID-19 since May 29 as part of its return to campus protocol.

In total, the university has reported the tests have resulted in 228 positive tests, 4,225 negative tests, and one inconclusive test.

Those who test positive must isolate, and those who have been exposed to someone with the virus must quarantine.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Fareway begins Round-Up Program to support derecho recovery efforts

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Starting Monday, Fareway is asking customers to round up at the registers as it raises money for derecho relief.

Iowa

Iowa Manufacturer must pay employees more than $270,000 in back wages

Updated: 56 minutes ago
A U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division investigation determined that Precision of New Hampton Inc., must pay a total of $279,505 in back wages to 150 of its employees for Fair Labor Standards Act violations.

News

Some parents in Iowa City find a unique way to get their kids in the classroom

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Iowa City Community School District announced it will transition to a hybrid learning model on September 28th. It has a waiver from the state to continue online learning until then. The district cited a continued drop in Johnson County’s positivity rate for COVID-19.

News

New York Attorney General says public will see police body-cam footage sooner in investigations

Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Attorney General announced the public will see police body-cam footage sooner in investigations.

Latest News

News

Finding successor for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg turns into political battle

Updated: 2 hours ago
The process to find a successor for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is turning into a political battle.

News

Floodgate construction begins Monday in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 2 hours ago
Construction is set to start Monday on a new floodgate on the southeast side of Cedar Rapids.

Iowa

A Mount Pleasant man is facing charges after police say he held a woman at knifepoint.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anne Hughes
Mt. Pleasant Police say on Sunday, September 20th around 1:15 p.m. officers responded to the 200 E South Street trailer court for a female who had run into a neighbor’s trailer and then been dragged back out by a male subject.

Iowa

650 COVID-19 cases, one death reported in Iowa Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 650 more COVID-19 cases and one more death in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

Iowa officials ID body found in burning ditch near Kellogg

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities have identified a man whose body was found last week in a burning ditch in rural central Iowa.

News

Two injured in wrong-way, head-on crash in Chickasaw County

Updated: 3 hours ago
Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Chickasaw County on Sunday.