University of Iowa Athletics confirms seven more COVID-19 cases

Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Athletics Department is reporting seven more positive COVID-19 cases among student-athletes, coaches and staff.

The department conducted 743 tests during the week of September 14 – 20. 736 of them were negative.

The university’s athletic department has been testing for COVID-19 since May 29 as part of its return to campus protocol.

In total, the university has reported the tests have resulted in 228 positive tests, 4,225 negative tests, and one inconclusive test.

Those who test positive must isolate, and those who have been exposed to someone with the virus must quarantine.

