Two injured in Sunday morning crash in Chickasaw County

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a near head-on crash in Chichasaw County at around 7:10 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials said Hunter Poppe, 21, of Shell Rock, was driving a Ford pickup truck northbound on the southbound lane of Highway 63 from the exit ramp with Highway 18 when he struck a semi nearly head-on in the right-hand lane.

The semi was driven by Ricky Toutges, 58, of Byron, Minnesota.

Officials said in an accident report that Poppe was not wearing a seatbelt, but Toutges was.

The accident report said Poppe sustained life threatening injuries, while Toutges suffered minor injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.

