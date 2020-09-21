Three Iowans among potential Supreme Court nominees

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - President Donald Trump is expected to nominate a replacement for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg this week.

According to USA today, some candidates from Iowa may be on the list.

One of those is Joan Larsen, who graduated from the University of Northern Iowa. She was a clerk for the late justice Antonin Scalia.

Steve Colloton, from Iowa City was appointed to a federal bench by President George Bush. He is frequently mentioned as a possible pick.

And Edward Mansfield served as a judge on the Iowa Court of Appeals before being appointed to the Iowa Supreme Court in 2011.

