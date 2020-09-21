Quiet, sunny, & breezy start to the week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a nice day ahead to start your Monday. Temperatures may be a bit cool in the 40s and 50s out the door, but highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 70s. Hazy skies are still possible over the coming days due to upper-level wildfire smoke, but we continue to see no air quality issues. The first official day of fall is tomorrow, but it will be feeling more like summer. Highs in the low 80s. Dry and sunny conditions continue this week. Highs stay above average through the beginning of the weekend in the upper 70s, low 80s.

