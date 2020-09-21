Advertisement

Pine-Sol cleaner approved for killing coronavirus on hard surfaces

By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Environmental Protection Agency has approved Pine-Sol’s original cleaner as a product that can kill coronavirus on frequently used surfaces.

An EPA spokeswoman told CNN in a Sunday email that the product had met the criteria for use against the virus.

The Clorox Company said a third-party laboratory tested Pine-Sol and found it can kill the virus within 10 minutes of being used on nonporous, hard surfaces.

The company said customers should apply full-strength Pine-Sol with a clean sponge or cloth on a surface, wait 10 minutes, then rinse.

If it’s a heavily soiled surface, you also need to pre-clean it to remove excess dirt.

Clorox also has 36 other products on the EPA’s list of disinfectants for use against COVID-19, including Clorox bleach, disinfecting bathroom cleaner and disinfecting wipes.

Because of overwhelming demand, the company expects it will continue seeing a shortage of wipes and other products into 2021.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

As Democrats balk, Trump to make high court pick by Saturday

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump says he expects to announce his pick for the Supreme Court on Friday or Saturday, after funeral services for Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

National

Raging Colorado wildfire forces evacuations

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By KMGH Staff
The Cameron Peak fire has been burning since Aug. 13. Stiff southwest winds sent that fire racing to the northeast.

Iowa

Gun control group launches ad blitz in key Iowa House races

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A national gun control advocacy group says it is targeting eight key races with digital ads and mailers seeking to help Democrats win back control of the Iowa House.

National

Obesity among U.S. adults hits all-time high, report says

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff and Elizabeth Rodil
The report also found that childhood obesity is on the rise.

National

Mandatory evacuations in Colorado as wildfire surges

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
The Cameron Peak fire has been burning since Aug. 13. Stiff southwest winds sent that fire racing to the northeast.

Latest News

Coronavirus

CDC: Coronavirus can spread through the air

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By CNN
New guidance from the CDC reports that the coronavirus can be spread through the air.

National

Tropical Storm Beta forecast to make landfall Monday

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Beta was set to make landfall along Texas' central or upper Gulf Coast late Monday night. It was then expected to move northeastward along the coast and head into Louisiana sometime mid-week, with rainfall as its biggest threat.

News

New CDC Guidance says COVID-19 spreads through the air

Updated: 47 minutes ago
New guidance from the CDC reports that the coronavirus can be spread through the air.

News

Fans tour new Xtream Arena in Coralville

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Fans got a look at the new Xtream Arena in Coralville this weekend.

News

Updated football schedule released for Iowa Hawkeyes

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Big Ten Conference has released updated schedules of games for the upcoming, though delayed, football season.

National Politics

Foot Locker stores to double as voter registration sites

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
The athletic retailer is joining forces with Rock the Vote to provide voter registration services. Foot Locker customers will be able to sign up to take part in the political process in the stores.