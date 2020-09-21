Advertisement

Operation Quickfind: Holly Wanasek

Holly Wanasek, 15, of Marion, was last seen at 940 Creekbend Drive on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at around 8:00 p.m.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Marion are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Holly Wanasek, 15, was last seen on Thursday, September 17 at around 8:0 p.m. at 940 Creekbend Drive. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair with purple highlights.

Wanasek was last known to be wearing a hoodie and jeans and could be carrying a blue and black backpack.

Anybody with information should call the Marion Police Department or a local law enforcement agency. In the event of an emergency, call 911.

