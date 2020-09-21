Advertisement

Newton man facing charges after allegedly threatening to sneeze on hospital staff while not wearing mask

Jerad Oldham, 40, of Newton.
Jerad Oldham, 40, of Newton.(Courtesy: Jasper County Jail)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEWTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A central Iowa man is facing three charges after police said he threatened medical staff after refusing to wear a mask at a local hospital last week.

Jerad Oldham, 40, of Newton, was arrested and charged with assault on persons in certain occupations, assault on persons in certain occupations with intent to injure, and fifth-degree criminal mischief.

According to criminal complaints filed in Jasper County District Court, the Newton Police Department was sent to a report of a man threatening staff at MercyOne Netwon Hospital on September 15 at around 9:37 p.m. Police said that Oldham had threatened at least two workers at the hospital after being asked to wear a mask. After he refused to put on a mask, he then told the staff that he would sneeze on the face of anybody who told him to put a mask on.

Oldham yelled at the female staff member that she should “step back or else someone was going to get hurt,” according to the criminal complaint.

Another staff member said that Oldham allegedly threatened to fight him after asking him to do something, using a racial slur toward the person. The staff member said that Oldham threatened him every time he walked by his room, causing him to fear for his safety.

Police also alleged that Oldham damaged property that was valued at around $100 to $150 during the incident.

Oldham is being held at the Jasper County Jail.

