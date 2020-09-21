Mostly sunny and comfortable weather continues this week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet and comfortable weather is set as we head toward the start of fall. Our Autumnal Equinox occurs at 8:31 am on Tuesday. High pressure continues its control of the weather throughout the week. This means highs close to 80 and lows in the middle 50s with dry conditions. The only meaningful rain chance is a slight one with a cold front this weekend.

