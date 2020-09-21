Advertisement

Iowa officials ID body found in burning ditch near Kellogg

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KELLOGG, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified a man whose body was found last week in a burning ditch in rural central Iowa.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the body is that of 44-year-old Michael Williams, of Grinnell.

His body was found after authorities were called around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for a fire in a ditch near Kellogg.

Officials responded and quickly extinguished the flames, then found Williams' body.

Police have not given any information on how Williams died, but have declared his death a homicide.

Grinnell College canceled classes Monday in light of the Williams' death,

