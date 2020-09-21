Iowa Manufacturer must pay employees more than $270,000 in back wages

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division investigation determined that Precision of New Hampton Inc., must pay a total of $279,505 in back wages to 150 of its employees for Fair Labor Standards Act violations.

According to the investigation, the New Hampton manufacturer of torque convertors deducted breaks shorter than 30 minutes from employees' pay as lunch breaks.

However, the FLSA requires employers pay for short (20 minutes of less) breaks as work time. Breaks 30 minutes or longer can be unpaid so long as workers are completely relieved of their duties.

“Employers must provide a minimum of 30 minutes for a bona fide meal break if they intend to deduct the time from an employee’s time records,” Wage and Hour District Director Marcy Boldman said. “They must also ensure that employees do not perform work during that time. The Department of Labor works to ensure employers comply with federal law so that every employee receives the wages they have rightfully earned.”

