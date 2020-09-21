Advertisement

Gun control group launches ad blitz in key Iowa House races

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Sep. 21, 2020
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A national gun control advocacy group says it is targeting eight key races with digital ads and mailers seeking to help Democrats win back control of the Iowa House.

Everytown for Gun Safety, the group founded by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, says it will spend $800,000 opposing five incumbent Republicans seeking re-election and three running for open seats.

The ads criticize the Republican candidates for their party’s work to pass weaker gun laws, such as one recently signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds that limits the ability of municipalities to ban firearms in public buildings.

