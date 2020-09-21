Fareway begins Round-Up Program to support derecho recovery efforts
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting Monday, Fareway is asking customers to round up at the registers as it raises money for derecho relief.
The Round-Up Program donations will go to the Red Cross to assist those in Iowa still recovering from storm damage.
The four participating Fareway locations are collecting donations from September 21 to October 3, at the following locations:
- 3717 1stAve SE; Cedar Rapids, IA 52403
- 4220 16th Ave SW; Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
- 885 Miller Road; Hiawatha, IA 52233 3300
- 10th Ave; Marion, IA 52302
Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.