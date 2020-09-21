Fareway begins Round-Up Program to support derecho recovery efforts

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting Monday, Fareway is asking customers to round up at the registers as it raises money for derecho relief.

The Round-Up Program donations will go to the Red Cross to assist those in Iowa still recovering from storm damage.

The four participating Fareway locations are collecting donations from September 21 to October 3, at the following locations:

3717 1stAve SE; Cedar Rapids, IA 52403

4220 16th Ave SW; Cedar Rapids, IA 52404

885 Miller Road; Hiawatha, IA 52233 3300

10th Ave; Marion, IA 52302

