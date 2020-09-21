Advertisement

Ernst: “Will carry out my duty” if president nominates new Supreme Court justice

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, right, stands alongside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, and Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., as they speak to members of the media following a Senate policy luncheon, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, right, stands alongside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, and Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., as they speak to members of the media following a Senate policy luncheon, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (KCRG) - One of Iowa’s senators issued a statement on Monday showing intent to move forward with a Supreme Court appointment if President Donald Trump picks a replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Sen. Joni Ernst, who was been on of Iowa’s senators since 2014, said that she would “carry out my duty” if Trump put a name forward for consideration. It was her first public comment on her intent since the death of Ginsburg on Friday, though it echoes previous remarks she had made to Iowa Public Television in July with “Iowa Press” which indicated she would be comfortable with confirming a justice during an election year.

“We have much to consider over the coming days. The Supreme Court plays a fundamental role in the defense of our Constitution and in the protection of our rights and liberties. Once the president puts forward his nominee for the Supreme Court, I will carry out my duty—as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee—to evaluate the nominee for our nation’s highest court," the statement from Ernst read, in full.

Trump indicated on Monday that he would announce his nominee by Friday or Saturday.

Ernst joined other Republican senators in 2016 in preventing consideration of then-President Barack Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, saying voters should have a voice in the process. After Trump’s victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton, the Senate confirmed Neil Gorsuch as an associate justice in 2017.

Sen. Chuck Grassley has yet to publicly comment on the potential for a nominee to the court to replace Ginsburg. He, too, commented on the notion in July, saying he would not recommend that the Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee move forward with hearings on a nominee, according to the Des Moines Register.

Grassley, as chair of that committee in 2016, was instrumental in preventing hearings on Obama’s pick to replace Scalia.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dubuque woman joins lawsuit against U.S. State Department over K1-Fiancée Visas

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Mariah Schrack of Dubuque joined over 150 other couples in a lawsuit against the U.S. State Department. The couples are all waiting for K1-Fiancée Visas, which allow someone from outside the country to enter the U.S. and then marry a citizen within 90 days. The lawsuit claims the State Department has deprioritized those visas, after lifting Covid-19 related restrictions on other forms of visa pretentions.

Iowa

Grassley: “No such ambiguity” to confirm new justice in 2020 election year vs. 2016

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Iowa’s longest-serving senator expressed his intent to support his party’s intention to move forward this year to fill the vacant seat left by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday.

Local

Operation Quickfind: Holly Wanasek

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Law enforcement officials in Marion are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Iowa

Emergency Management Appreciation Week begins in Iowa

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
The governor of Iowa has designated the third full week in September to honor emergency managers during a busy year for those workers.

Latest News

National

35 missing Ohio children recovered during month-long operation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Anderson
A joint-effort over the past month between local and federal law enforcement agencies resulted in the recovery of nearly three dozen missing children, the U.S. Marshals Service announced.

Iowa

Newton man facing charges after allegedly threatening to sneeze on hospital staff while not wearing mask

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A central Iowa man is facing three charges after police said he threatened medical staff after refusing to wear a mask at a local hospital last week.

Iowa

Fareway begins Round-Up Program to support derecho recovery efforts

Updated: 5 hours ago
Starting Monday, Fareway is asking customers to round up at the registers as it raises money for derecho relief.

Iowa

Iowa Manufacturer must pay employees more than $270,000 in back wages

Updated: 5 hours ago
A U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division investigation determined that Precision of New Hampton Inc., must pay a total of $279,505 in back wages to 150 of its employees for Fair Labor Standards Act violations.

Iowa

University of Iowa Athletics confirms seven more COVID-19 cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
The University of Iowa Athletics Department is reporting seven more positive COVID-19 cases among student-athletes, coaches and staff.

News

Some parents in Iowa City find a unique way to get their kids in the classroom

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Iowa City Community School District announced it will transition to a hybrid learning model on September 28th. It has a waiver from the state to continue online learning until then. The district cited a continued drop in Johnson County’s positivity rate for COVID-19.