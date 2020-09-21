Emergency Management Appreciation Week begins in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The governor of Iowa has designated the third full week in September to honor emergency managers during a busy year for those workers.

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation on September 15 designating Monday, September 21, through Friday, September 25, as Emergency Management Appreciation Week in the state. Reynolds said that she was recognizing the efforts of those staffs to “help protect the health and safety of every Iowan,” particularly in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and recent extremely damaging derecho.

Reynolds said that 45 federally-recognized disasters had occurred in the state in the last 30 years, including two so far in 2020.

