Advertisement

Emergency Management Appreciation Week begins in Iowa

A home in Marion is significantly damaged by a large tree during a derecho on August 10, 2020.
A home in Marion is significantly damaged by a large tree during a derecho on August 10, 2020.(YouNews Submission/Julie Pulju)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The governor of Iowa has designated the third full week in September to honor emergency managers during a busy year for those workers.

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation on September 15 designating Monday, September 21, through Friday, September 25, as Emergency Management Appreciation Week in the state. Reynolds said that she was recognizing the efforts of those staffs to “help protect the health and safety of every Iowan,” particularly in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and recent extremely damaging derecho.

Reynolds said that 45 federally-recognized disasters had occurred in the state in the last 30 years, including two so far in 2020.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Newton man facing charges after allegedly threatening to sneeze on hospital staff while not wearing mask

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A central Iowa man is facing three charges after police said he threatened medical staff after refusing to wear a mask at a local hospital last week.

Iowa

Fareway begins Round-Up Program to support derecho recovery efforts

Updated: 3 hours ago
Starting Monday, Fareway is asking customers to round up at the registers as it raises money for derecho relief.

Iowa

Iowa Manufacturer must pay employees more than $270,000 in back wages

Updated: 4 hours ago
A U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division investigation determined that Precision of New Hampton Inc., must pay a total of $279,505 in back wages to 150 of its employees for Fair Labor Standards Act violations.

Iowa

University of Iowa Athletics confirms seven more COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
The University of Iowa Athletics Department is reporting seven more positive COVID-19 cases among student-athletes, coaches and staff.

Latest News

News

Some parents in Iowa City find a unique way to get their kids in the classroom

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Iowa City Community School District announced it will transition to a hybrid learning model on September 28th. It has a waiver from the state to continue online learning until then. The district cited a continued drop in Johnson County’s positivity rate for COVID-19.

News

New York Attorney General says public will see police body-cam footage sooner in investigations

Updated: 5 hours ago
The New York Attorney General announced the public will see police body-cam footage sooner in investigations.

News

Finding successor for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg turns into political battle

Updated: 5 hours ago
The process to find a successor for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is turning into a political battle.

News

Floodgate construction begins Monday in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 5 hours ago
Construction is set to start Monday on a new floodgate on the southeast side of Cedar Rapids.

Iowa

A Mount Pleasant man is facing charges after police say he held a woman at knifepoint.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Anne Hughes
Mt. Pleasant Police say on Sunday, September 20th around 1:15 p.m. officers responded to the 200 E South Street trailer court for a female who had run into a neighbor’s trailer and then been dragged back out by a male subject.

Iowa

650 COVID-19 cases, one death reported in Iowa Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 650 more COVID-19 cases and one more death in Iowa over the last 24 hours.