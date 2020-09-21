Advertisement

CDC: Coronavirus can spread through the air

By CNN
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) - New guidance from the CDC reports that the coronavirus can be spread through the air.

Prior to this, the CDC website reported that COVID-19 was spread between people within six feet of each other.

It has also previously said coronavirus was spread when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks.

Now, the centers for disease control and prevention is indicating coronavirus is more contagious.

According to new guidance on the website, COVID-19 can be spread through viral particles in the air.

The updated CDC page also changed language around asymptomatic transmission on Friday.

The update says people who are infected but do not show symptoms spread the virus, instead of implying they might be able to do so.

One prominent researcher calls the new language on the CDC website a major improvement based on the latest science.

