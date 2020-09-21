Arizona man leads police on high speed chase in Iowa on Friday

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Arizona man was arrested after leading police on a high speed chase on Friday before 6 p.m.

Police tried to pull over 32-year-old Robert Knopp, of Bullhead, Arizona in Linn County when he fled at high speeds heading into Johnson County.

A criminal complaint said Knopp reached speeds of more than 130 mph in a 70 mph zone, passing vehicles on the shoulder, and eventually failing to stop at a stop sign when exiting the highway.

Knopp led officers onto I-380, travelling southbound in the northbound lanes in a construction zone.

After striking an unmarked deputy’s vehicle, Knopp stopped the vehicle in the median, and got into a construction truck. He drove the construction truck north on I-380 before crashing the truck off a steep embankment.

Knopp then fled eastbound on foot along the railroad tracks before hiding in the grass.

Police said Knopp failed to comply when they apprehended him. They found drug paraphernalia on him when he was taken into custody.

Police also found syringes, one of which was used, in Knopp’s vehicle.

Knopp faces multiple charges including of possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia, failing to yield to emergency vehicle, speeding, driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway, leaving the scene of an accident, and interference with official acts.

