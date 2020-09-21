MT. PLEASANT, Iowa (KYOU) - A Mount Pleasant man is facing charges after police say he held a woman at knifepoint.

Mt. Pleasant Police say on Sunday, September 20th around 1:15 p.m. officers responded to the 200 E South St trailer court for a female who had run into a neighbor’s trailer and then been dragged back out by a male subject.

The female made a comment to the witnesses about being tied up by the male, later identified as 48-year-old Chadley Yeakey of Mt Pleasant.

The subjects were located by officers.

Officers were unable to make contact with the subjects inside and made entry into the trailer.

Officers spoke with Yeakely who had a knife and would not let the female leave.

The male was barricaded in the back bedroom with the victim. Officers spoke with Yeakley for approximately 90 minutes and eventually, he released the victim.

She was immediately transported to Henry County Health Center for treatment.

Yeakley then continued a standoff with officers and would not drop the knife or surrender. He was eventually talked out of the bedroom after a few more hours and surrendered peacefully.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Henry County Jail where he was held pending arraignment.

Yeakley was charged with the following: Domestic Abuse- Display or use of a weapon, Kidnapping, Willful Injury, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

