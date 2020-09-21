Advertisement

A Mount Pleasant man is facing charges after police say he held a woman at knifepoint.

A Mount Pleasant man is facing charges after police say he held a woman at knifepoint.
A Mount Pleasant man is facing charges after police say he held a woman at knifepoint.(MGN image)
By Anne Hughes
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. PLEASANT, Iowa (KYOU) - A Mount Pleasant man is facing charges after police say he held a woman at knifepoint.

Mt. Pleasant Police say on Sunday, September 20th around 1:15 p.m. officers responded to the 200 E South St trailer court for a female who had run into a neighbor’s trailer and then been dragged back out by a male subject.

The female made a comment to the witnesses about being tied up by the male, later identified as 48-year-old Chadley Yeakey of Mt Pleasant.

The subjects were located by officers.

Officers were unable to make contact with the subjects inside and made entry into the trailer.

Officers spoke with Yeakely who had a knife and would not let the female leave.

The male was barricaded in the back bedroom with the victim. Officers spoke with Yeakley for approximately 90 minutes and eventually, he released the victim.

She was immediately transported to Henry County Health Center for treatment.

Yeakley then continued a standoff with officers and would not drop the knife or surrender. He was eventually talked out of the bedroom after a few more hours and surrendered peacefully.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Henry County Jail where he was held pending arraignment.

Yeakley was charged with the following: Domestic Abuse- Display or use of a weapon, Kidnapping, Willful Injury, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Copyright 2020 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Some parents in Iowa City find a unique way to get their kids in the classroom

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Iowa City Community School District announced it will transition to a hybrid learning model on September 28th. It has a waiver from the state to continue online learning until then. The district cited a continued drop in Johnson County’s positivity rate for COVID-19.

Iowa

650 COVID-19 cases, one death reported in Iowa Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 650 more COVID-19 cases and one more death in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

Iowa officials ID body found in burning ditch near Kellogg

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities have identified a man whose body was found last week in a burning ditch in rural central Iowa.

News

Two injured in wrong-way, head-on crash in Chickasaw County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Chickasaw County on Sunday.

Latest News

Iowa

Waterloo City Council to meet about possible extension to mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Waterloo City Council is set to meet to address whether it wants to extend the city’s face mask mandate, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier.

News

Suspect arrested for sending poison letter to President Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police arrested a woman suspected of sending an envelope containing poison ricin to the White House.

Iowa

Gun control group launches ad blitz in key Iowa House races

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A national gun control advocacy group says it is targeting eight key races with digital ads and mailers seeking to help Democrats win back control of the Iowa House.

Coronavirus

CDC: Coronavirus can spread through the air

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN
New guidance from the CDC reports that the coronavirus can be spread through the air.

News

New CDC Guidance says COVID-19 spreads through the air

Updated: 3 hours ago
New guidance from the CDC reports that the coronavirus can be spread through the air.

News

Fans tour new Xtream Arena in Coralville

Updated: 3 hours ago
Fans got a look at the new Xtream Arena in Coralville this weekend.