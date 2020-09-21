Advertisement

650 COVID-19 cases, one death reported in Iowa Monday

Rapid COVID-19 testing is on the rise in Iowa, and Gov. Reynolds said it will now be included in the state's coronavirus numbers.
Rapid COVID-19 testing is on the rise in Iowa, and Gov. Reynolds said it will now be included in the state's coronavirus numbers.
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 650 more COVID-19 cases and one more death in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on September 21, the state’s data is showing a total of 80,659 COVID-19 cases and 1,266 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 3,387 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 741,366 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 271 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 34 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 74 are in the ICU and 35 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Some parents in Iowa City find a unique way to get their kids in the classroom

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Iowa City Community School District announced it will transition to a hybrid learning model on September 28th. It has a waiver from the state to continue online learning until then. The district cited a continued drop in Johnson County’s positivity rate for COVID-19.

Iowa

A Mount Pleasant man is facing charges after police say he held a woman at knifepoint.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anne Hughes
Mt. Pleasant Police say on Sunday, September 20th around 1:15 p.m. officers responded to the 200 E South Street trailer court for a female who had run into a neighbor’s trailer and then been dragged back out by a male subject.

Iowa

Iowa officials ID body found in burning ditch near Kellogg

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities have identified a man whose body was found last week in a burning ditch in rural central Iowa.

News

Two injured in wrong-way, head-on crash in Chickasaw County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Chickasaw County on Sunday.

Latest News

Iowa

Waterloo City Council to meet about possible extension to mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Waterloo City Council is set to meet to address whether it wants to extend the city’s face mask mandate, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier.

News

Suspect arrested for sending poison letter to President Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police arrested a woman suspected of sending an envelope containing poison ricin to the White House.

Iowa

Gun control group launches ad blitz in key Iowa House races

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A national gun control advocacy group says it is targeting eight key races with digital ads and mailers seeking to help Democrats win back control of the Iowa House.

Coronavirus

CDC: Coronavirus can spread through the air

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN
New guidance from the CDC reports that the coronavirus can be spread through the air.

News

New CDC Guidance says COVID-19 spreads through the air

Updated: 3 hours ago
New guidance from the CDC reports that the coronavirus can be spread through the air.

News

Fans tour new Xtream Arena in Coralville

Updated: 3 hours ago
Fans got a look at the new Xtream Arena in Coralville this weekend.