650 COVID-19 cases, one death reported in Iowa Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 650 more COVID-19 cases and one more death in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on September 21, the state’s data is showing a total of 80,659 COVID-19 cases and 1,266 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 3,387 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 741,366 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 271 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 34 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 74 are in the ICU and 35 are on ventilators.

