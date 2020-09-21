Advertisement

35 missing Ohio children recovered during month-long operation

Top left corner, clockwise: Ja-Niya Scott-Lee, Leantwana Bates, Yalonda Bates, Alicia Jackson, Issac Ortiz
Top left corner, clockwise: Ja-Niya Scott-Lee, Leantwana Bates, Yalonda Bates, Alicia Jackson, Issac Ortiz(U.S. Marshals Service)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A joint-effort over the past month between local and federal law enforcement agencies resulted in the recovery of nearly three dozen missing children, the U.S. Marshals Service announced.

Of the 35 missing and endangered children between the ages of 13 and 18 recovered during Operation Safety Net, just over 20% of them were tied to human trafficking.

The children recovered were located in areas that include Cleveland, Akron, Mansfield, Columbus, and Miami, Fla.

Initially, 40 cases of missing children were referred to the operation. Only five cases remain open.

Ja-Niya Scott-Lee:

  • Reported missing on Aug. 23 from Cleveland, believed to be in Euclid
  • 16 years old
  • 5 feet 3 inches tall, 130 pounds

Leantwana Bates:

  • Reported missing on April 18 from Youngstown, believed to be near the East side of Cleveland
  • 17 years old
  • 5 feet 3 inches tall, 135 pounds

Yalonda Bates:

  • Reported missing on April 18 from Youngstown, believed to be near the East side of Cleveland
  • 15 years old
  • 5 feet 3 inches tall, 100 pounds

Alicia Jackson:

  • Reported missing from Berea, believed to be near the East side of Cleveland, possibly near the Glenville neighborhood
  • 16 years old

Issac Ortiz:

  • Reported missing from Lorain, believed to be near the West side of Cleveland
  • 16 years old

Because of the success of Operation Safety Net, the U.S. Marshals Service for the Northern District of Ohio has established a permanent Missing Child Unity, which will serve 40 counties in northern Ohio to focus on missing, abused, and trafficking youth.

“This was new, uncharted territory, and the first time we conducted an operation like this,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott. “I am very proud of our law enforcement, community and media partners who worked tirelessly to bring our missing and most vulnerable children to safety. The establishment of a permanent unit in Northern Ohio will ensure that our most vulnerable missing children will continue to be found and brought to safety.”

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office and police departments from Cleveland, East Cleveland, and Newburgh Heights assisted in the operation.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dubuque woman joins lawsuit against U.S. State Department over K1-Fiancée Visas

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Mariah Schrack of Dubuque joined over 150 other couples in a lawsuit against the U.S. State Department. The couples are all waiting for K1-Fiancée Visas, which allow someone from outside the country to enter the U.S. and then marry a citizen within 90 days. The lawsuit claims the State Department has deprioritized those visas, after lifting Covid-19 related restrictions on other forms of visa pretentions.

National Politics

Report: Order to shorten count wasn’t made by Census Bureau

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The report by the Office of Inspector General did not identify who made the decision to shorten the 2020 census from the end of October to the end of September, but it said bureau officials confirm it was not made by them.

Iowa

Grassley: “No such ambiguity” to confirm new justice in 2020 election year vs. 2016

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Iowa’s longest-serving senator expressed his intent to support his party’s intention to move forward this year to fill the vacant seat left by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday.

National

Wall Street falls, S&P 500 down 1.2% as global markets swoon

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Stocks are falling sharply on Wall Street Monday, joining a global tumble for markets as the S&P 500 sinks more than 2%.

Iowa

Ernst: “Will carry out my duty” if president nominates new Supreme Court justice

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
One of Iowa’s senators issued a statement showing intent to move forward with a Supreme Court appointment if President Donald Trump picks a replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Latest News

National

Archaeologists unearth 27 coffins at Egypt’s Saqqara pyramid

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The sarcophagi have remained unopened since they were buried more than 2,500 years ago near the famed Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara.

National Politics

President Trump says he will unveil his pick for the Supreme Court later this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Trump says he will unveil his pick for the Supreme Court later this week.

Local

Operation Quickfind: Holly Wanasek

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Law enforcement officials in Marion are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

National

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) reacts to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's passing

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Egypt unveils wooden coffins buried about 2,500 years ago

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The sarcophagi have remained unopened since they were buried more than 2,500 years ago near the famed Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara.

National

Rare blue moon on Halloween in 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Halloween in 2020 will feature the first 100% full moon in the Eastern U.S. time zone on Halloween since 1944.