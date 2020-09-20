Wind turbine in Adair County loses blade

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Some people are concerned after a blade of a wind turbine broke off and crashed into a farm field in rural Adair county.

Farmers reported a blade snapped and landed in a nearby cornfield. It crushed the corn but nobody was injured.

The blades measure more than 150 feet long and 18 thousand pounds.

MidAmerican crews are working to find the cause of the wing failure.

