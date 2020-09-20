Advertisement

Warming up as we head toward Autumn

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -As we head toward the first day of fall, Mother Nature has us returning to summer.

Afternoon highs look to rebound into the mid-70s for Monday and upper 70s to low 80s for many for the Autumnal Equinox on Tuesday. Fall officially arrives on Tuesday at 8:31 am.

Overall, the week will stay quiet as highs continue to top out in the upper 70s to around 80 for the remainder of the work week with mostly sunny skies overhead.

By next weekend, we’ll start seeing more seasonal temperatures return to the forecast as well as small chances for some rain.

By Joe Winters
By Jan Ryherd
More great mid-September weather will wrap up the weekend on Sunday.

Another great mid-September day is in-store for Sunday.

By Joe Winters
By Kalie Pluchel
Expect partly cloudy skies through the rest of the evening. Partly cloudy skies continue overnight with temperatures falling into the low to mid-40s. That could make it a bit chilly out the door, so you may need a light jacket.

Another chilly night expected.

By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a wonderful day with highs into the mid-60s.