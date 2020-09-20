Warming up as we head toward Autumn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -As we head toward the first day of fall, Mother Nature has us returning to summer.

Afternoon highs look to rebound into the mid-70s for Monday and upper 70s to low 80s for many for the Autumnal Equinox on Tuesday. Fall officially arrives on Tuesday at 8:31 am.

Overall, the week will stay quiet as highs continue to top out in the upper 70s to around 80 for the remainder of the work week with mostly sunny skies overhead.

By next weekend, we’ll start seeing more seasonal temperatures return to the forecast as well as small chances for some rain.

