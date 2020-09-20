Vigil held in Cedar Rapids to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday in her home at the age of 87, after a long battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer. She served on the Supreme Court for 27 years.

At Saturday night’s vigil, several female leaders in the community gave short speeches in honor of Ginsburg. Organizers say they wanted to honor the memory of an icon. “It’s just good to honor a woman who has provided so much leadership, so much inspiration to young women around the world, and honor the work she’s done for this country,” says Cindy Garlock, one of the organizers of the vigil.

After listening to several speakers, organizers led a candlelight vigil. Organizers also set up a table where people could register to vote.

