Two hurt in crash south of New Hampton on Sunday morning

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The drivers of both vehicles in a two-vehicle crash were injured in a near head-on collision on Sunday morning in rural Chickasaw County, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 7:10 a.m., the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to the scene of a crash along U.S. Highway 63 southbound at its interchange with U.S. Highway 18 near mile marker 196. Troopers discovered that a Ford F-350 and a semi-truck had collided at the location.

Troopers believe that the pickup was driving northbound onto Highway 63′s southbound lanes using a ramp connected to Highway 18. The pickup and the semi were involved in a near head-on collision in the right lane of Highway 63 southbound.

The driver of the pickup was taken to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, via ambulance and air ambulance for what were described as life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi sustained minor injuries.

The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement, MercyOne Air, New Hampton Fire & Rescue, and New Hampton Ambulance assisted in the emergency response.

The Iowa State Patrol is still investigating the incident.

