Mostly sunny, breezy and comfortable

By Joe Winters
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another nice day is in store for eastern Iowa. Highs stay in the 70s after morning low in the 40s. It will be a bit breezier today with gusts to 25-30 mph possible. The southerly wind brings a warmup for the remainder of the week as highs climb to and top 80 in some locations. Also don’t forget the start of fall is just days away. Fall officially arrives on Tuesday at 8:31 am.

