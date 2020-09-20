More information released in fatal officer-involved shooting in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - State officials have released their findings from their investigation into an officer-involved shooting in West Des Moines on Friday.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said that Scott Heisler, 45, was shot and killed by Sgt. Kraig Kincaid from the West Des Moines Police Department during an incident on Friday, September 18, at around 6:30 p.m.

Investigators believe that officers from the West Des Moines and Clive Police Departments were attempting to arrest Heisler at his home at 4300 Woodland Avenue. Officers said that Heisler was in violation of a no-contact order. When the officers told him that he was being taken into custody, Heisler went to retrieve his phone before leaving.

Inside the home, as officers followed, investigators said that Heisler allegedly got a gun and began to threaten the officers. Kincaid shot Heisler once after efforts to defuse the situation had failed, according to the DCI.

Heisler was taken to a local ambulance via ambulance, where he later died.

Kincaid, who has worked for the West Des Moines Police for 16 years, was placed on paid administrative leave.

DCI investigators have given their findings to the Polk County Attorney’s Office for further review.

