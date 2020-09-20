Advertisement

Iowa family urges flu vaccination after 3-year-old daughter died

By WOI
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ELK HORN, Iowa (WOI) - An Iowa family is urging people to take the coming flu season seriously and get vaccinated.

According to television station WOI, the McCarthy family lost their 3-year-old daughter Ayzlee to influenza in 2014. She went to the hospital soon after her birthday after contracting both influenza A and B.

Amber, Ayzlee’s mother, keeps her daughter’s memory alive by working with the nonprofit Families Fighting Flu. They host a flu clinic every year in her honor.

Doctors are stressing the importance of getting a vaccine this year with the additional threat of the novel coronavirus.

“We are in a state of perpetual worry about the potential impact of two viruses causing severe burden on the healthcare system,” Dr. Rami Vemuri, medical director of infection prevention at MercyOne Des Moines, said.

This year’s clinic at Exira-EHK High School will be a little different, with social distancing plans in place and holding it in the school’s parking lot. It is scheduled for September 28.

Read the original story on WOI's website

