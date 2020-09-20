Iowa City Police seeking public’s help after locating woman with gunshot wound

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are asking for public assistance with an investigation into what led to a woman suffering a gunshot wound on Sunday morning.

At around 9:55 a.m., the Iowa City Police Department was sent to a report of somebody hearing a gunshot in the 1100 block of Oakcrest Street. Officers discovered a woman with a gunshot wound, who was then taken to a local hospital. The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident. Police said they do not believe the general public is at risk.

Investigators are asking for help identifying potential suspects or with any other information about the incident. Those who have information can call Sgt. Jerry Blomgren at (319) 356-5276. Information can also be relayed to Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers, which is offering a $1,000 reward if it leads to an arrest. They can be contacted at (319) 358-TIPS, via the P3 Tips app, or on their website.

