Advertisement

Hazy sunshine to wrap up the weekend

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More great mid-September weather will wrap up the weekend on Sunday.

Another cool night is ahead, with overnight lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be quiet and seasonal with highs in the low 70s. It may be a bit breezy at times with southerly winds gusting to 25 MPH. Mostly sunny skies are expected again Sunday with hazy conditions at times still due to wildfire smoke aloft.

As we head into the workweek, it looks like we will start to clear the smoke and see more of the true blue sunny skies we’d expect. A slight warming trend takes us toward the Autumnal Equinox as highs warm into the mid 70s and low 80 by Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Another great mid-September day is in-store for Sunday.

Forecast

Great weekend weather

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago

Forecast

Another chilly night & a nice weekend to get outside

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Expect partly cloudy skies through the rest of the evening. Partly cloudy skies continue overnight with temperatures falling into the low to mid-40s. That could make it a bit chilly out the door, so you may need a light jacket.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:37 PM CDT
Another chilly night expected.

Forecast

A few more clouds today, nice weekend still on track

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:02 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a wonderful day with highs into the mid-60s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:00 AM CDT
Plan on a wonderful day with highs into the mid-60s.

Forecast

Below average temperatures continue

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Our weather continues to stay quiet across eastern Iowa. Overnight, expect mostly clear skies with temperatures falling into the low to mid-40s. That could make it a bit chilly out the door, so you may need a light jacket.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT
Major improvements with the latest data from the Drought Monitor and a cool night ahead.

Forecast

Cooler temperatures and smoky skies

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:08 AM CDT
|
By Jan Ryherd
Behind the cold front that moved through yesterday, we’ll see more fall-like temperatures over the next few days.