Hazy sunshine to wrap up the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More great mid-September weather will wrap up the weekend on Sunday.

Another cool night is ahead, with overnight lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be quiet and seasonal with highs in the low 70s. It may be a bit breezy at times with southerly winds gusting to 25 MPH. Mostly sunny skies are expected again Sunday with hazy conditions at times still due to wildfire smoke aloft.

As we head into the workweek, it looks like we will start to clear the smoke and see more of the true blue sunny skies we’d expect. A slight warming trend takes us toward the Autumnal Equinox as highs warm into the mid 70s and low 80 by Tuesday.

