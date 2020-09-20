Advertisement

GOP senators confront past comments on Supreme Court vote

The bipartisan spirit that birthed a $2 trillion aid package in March has evaporated.
The bipartisan spirit that birthed a $2 trillion aid package in March has evaporated.(Source: National Park Service)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators face questions about their own past comments as they weigh what to do about the vacancy on the Supreme Court.

President Donald Trump has urged the Republican-run Senate to consider “without delay” his upcoming nomination to fill the seat vacated by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The move comes just six weeks before the election. In the past some key GOP senators backed not considering Supreme Court nominees in an election year.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins on Saturday said the vacancy should be filled by the winner of the presidential election. It remains to be seen whether other GOP senators will join her.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Tropical Storm Beta spurs hurricane worries for Texas

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Beta is forecast to become a hurricane on Sunday.

National

Trump says SCOTUS pick will be a woman

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
President Trump says he'll put forth a Supreme Court nominee next week and it will be a woman

National Politics

Trump pledges woman for court, pushes Senate to move on pick

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump on Saturday promised to put forth a female nominee in the coming week to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, pushing the Republican-controlled Senate to consider the pick without delay.

National Politics

Controversy begins over choosing Ruth Bader Ginsburg's successor

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
President Trump wants to pick the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's replacement but Democrats say that decision should wait until after the election.

Latest News

National

Ginsburg’s death draws big surge of donations to Democrats

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats raised more than $50 million in the hours after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death. The stunning sum demonstrates how the liberal icon’s passing and the contentious Supreme Court nomination fight that lies ahead are already galvanizing the party’s base.

Iowa

Greenfield maintains lead over Ernst in new Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A new set of polling data released in a tightly-contested U.S. Senate race in Iowa shows the Democratic challenger leading the Republican incumbent in a race that could prove pivotal to control of the chamber in November.

Local

Try something different for Family Meals Month

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Whitney Hemmer, Fareway Dietitian
Regular family meals have been linked to positive outcomes we all want for our children: higher grades and self-esteem, healthier eating habits, and less risky behavior.

National Politics

Trump backs proposed TikTok deal with Oracle, Walmart

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump said Saturday he’s given his “blessing” to a proposed deal between Oracle and Walmart for the U.S. operations of TikTok, the Chinese-owned app he’s targeted for national security and data privacy concerns.

National Politics

Trump to Senate: Vote ‘without delay’ on his high court pick

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday cast an immediate spotlight on the vacancy on the high court, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vowing to bring President Donald Trump’s nominee to a vote with just over six weeks before the election.

News

Fareway Dietitian: Jerk chicken an option for Family Meals Month

Updated: 3 hours ago
Jerk chicken an option for Family Meals Month.