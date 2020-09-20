Advertisement

Ginsburg’s death draws big surge of donations to Democrats

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks to law students at Ohio State University to reflect on her years with the U.S. Supreme Court Friday, April 10, 2009 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks to law students at Ohio State University to reflect on her years with the U.S. Supreme Court Friday, April 10, 2009 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats raised more than $50 million in the hours after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death.

The stunning sum demonstrates how the liberal icon’s passing and the contentious Supreme Court nomination fight that lies ahead are already galvanizing the party’s base. The money was raised by 4 p.m. Saturday after news of her death on Friday. Word of the fundraising total comes from a donation ticker on the website of ActBlue, the party’s online fundraising platform.

The 2020 campaign has already delivered record-shattering fundraising totals for the Democrats, Ginsburg’s death brought a new impetus, particularly after Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pledged to move forward with finding a new justice.

