Advertisement

Ginsburg had impact on Iowans from afar via letters

By KCCI
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Some Iowans are sharing their experiences with the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after her death on Friday.

According to television station KCCI, Roxanne Conlin, a Des Moines-based attorney, former U.S. attorney, and former candidate for the U.S. Senate and Iowa governor’s office, said she corresponded with Ginsburg for years after writing an article on the Equal Rights Amendment which was reviewed by her. Their relationship also included phone calls beyond just letters, according to Conlin.

“I got to know how funny she was, how brilliant she was,” Conlin said.

Michael Egel, the general and artistic director for the Des Moines Metro Opera, said he had learned about Ginsburg’s love of opera and sent her an invitation to the company’s opening night of “Billy Budd," one of her favorites, in 2015. Ginsburg replied that she could not make it, but it led to a continuing exchange of letters between the two over the following years.

“If I sent her a program or if I sent her a DVD, I could always count on the fact that she would write something back," Egel said.

Egel received his final letter from Ginsburg on August 27, 2020. The letter offered “every good wish to you and all supporters of the Des Moines Opera,” according to images posted on the Twitter account for the organization.

Read the original story on KCCI's website

Copyright 2020 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Iowa family urges flu vaccination after 3-year-old daughter died

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WOI
An Iowa family is urging people to take the coming flu season seriously and get vaccinated.

Iowa

More information released in fatal officer-involved shooting in West Des Moines

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
State officials have released their findings from their investigation into an officer-involved shooting in West Des Moines on Friday.

News

Ginsburg touched Iowans through correspondence

Updated: 1 hours ago
Two Iowans shared their personal connections to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg following her death.

News

Iowa City Police investigating after apparent Sunday morning shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
Law enforcement officials in Iowa City are asking for the public's help after they found a woman with a gunshot wound on Sunday morning.

Latest News

News

Vaccines urged by Iowa family who lost 3-year-old daughter

Updated: 1 hours ago
An Iowa family is urging people to take flu season seriously and get vaccinated.

Local

Two hurt in crash south of New Hampton on Sunday morning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
The drivers of both vehicles in a two-vehicle crash were injured in a near head-on collision on Sunday morning in rural Chickasaw County, according to law enforcement officials.

National

Drapes placed at Supreme Court in honor of late justice Ginsburg

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A traditional memorial has been installed at the U.S. Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday.

Local

Iowa City Police seeking public’s help after locating woman with gunshot wound

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Law enforcement officials are asking for public assistance with an investigation into what led to a woman suffering a gunshot wound on Sunday morning.

Coronavirus

Outlook not improving for beleaguered US movie theaters

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By LINDSEY BAHR, Associated Press
About three-quarters of the country’s movie theaters are open, but Americans are not going back to the movies in significant numbers in the COVID-era, even with new movies coming into the marketplace.

Iowa

Des Moines says no to governor’s demand for classroom return

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By SCOTT McFETRIDGE, Associated Press
A dispute between Iowa’s governor and the state’s largest school district could mean summer school for students and crippling bills for the school system.