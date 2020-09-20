Ginsburg had impact on Iowans from afar via letters

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Some Iowans are sharing their experiences with the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after her death on Friday.

According to television station KCCI, Roxanne Conlin, a Des Moines-based attorney, former U.S. attorney, and former candidate for the U.S. Senate and Iowa governor’s office, said she corresponded with Ginsburg for years after writing an article on the Equal Rights Amendment which was reviewed by her. Their relationship also included phone calls beyond just letters, according to Conlin.

“I got to know how funny she was, how brilliant she was,” Conlin said.

Michael Egel, the general and artistic director for the Des Moines Metro Opera, said he had learned about Ginsburg’s love of opera and sent her an invitation to the company’s opening night of “Billy Budd," one of her favorites, in 2015. Ginsburg replied that she could not make it, but it led to a continuing exchange of letters between the two over the following years.

“If I sent her a program or if I sent her a DVD, I could always count on the fact that she would write something back," Egel said.

Egel received his final letter from Ginsburg on August 27, 2020. The letter offered “every good wish to you and all supporters of the Des Moines Opera,” according to images posted on the Twitter account for the organization.

We join in mourning the loss of one of the world's most revered opera lovers, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Over the past few years, our General Director had the immense privilege of corresponding with Justice Ginsburg about her love of opera (shared below).



