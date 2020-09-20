Advertisement

Drapes placed at Supreme Court in honor of late justice Ginsburg

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT
WASHINGTON (KCRG) - A traditional memorial has been installed at the U.S. Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday.

Black-colored wool crepe has been draped on Ginsburg’s chair inside the courtroom, as well as on the portion of the bench in front of her seat. A similar drape has been placed on the door leading into the courtroom.

According to a statement from the court obtained by ABC News, the memorial was first used in 1873 after Chief Justice Salmon P. Chase died. The chair and bench drape are used when a sitting justice dies, while the door drape is also used when a retired justice dies.

Black wool drapes hang on the chair and bench where the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sat in the U.S. Supreme Court.
Black wool drapes hang on the chair and bench where the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sat in the U.S. Supreme Court.(Courtesy: Fred Schilling, Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States / via ABC)

The court said that the flag outside of the building on the front plaza will be kept at half-staff in honor of Ginsburg.

