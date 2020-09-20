Drapes placed at Supreme Court in honor of late justice Ginsburg

WASHINGTON (KCRG) - A traditional memorial has been installed at the U.S. Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday.

Black-colored wool crepe has been draped on Ginsburg’s chair inside the courtroom, as well as on the portion of the bench in front of her seat. A similar drape has been placed on the door leading into the courtroom.

According to a statement from the court obtained by ABC News, the memorial was first used in 1873 after Chief Justice Salmon P. Chase died. The chair and bench drape are used when a sitting justice dies, while the door drape is also used when a retired justice dies.

Black wool drapes hang on the chair and bench where the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sat in the U.S. Supreme Court. (Courtesy: Fred Schilling, Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States / via ABC)

The court said that the flag outside of the building on the front plaza will be kept at half-staff in honor of Ginsburg.

