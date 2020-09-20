Advertisement

Des Moines says no to governor’s demand for classroom return

A sign displaying "wear a mask" sits in front of the Jesse Franklin Taylor Education Center, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.
A sign displaying "wear a mask" sits in front of the Jesse Franklin Taylor Education Center, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By SCOTT McFETRIDGE, Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A dispute between Iowa’s governor and the state’s largest school district could mean summer school for students and crippling bills for the school system.

Des Moines school officials have repeatedly refused to abide by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds' order that districts hold at least half their classes in-person, saying it’s not safe. After the district last week again voted to violate Reynolds' order, the governor called their action “unacceptable.”

The state Education Department is beginning the process for punishing the district. If they find the district is out of compliance, state officials could take a variety of actions, including requiring the district to keep students in classes until the end of June. Each additional day would cost the district about $1.5 million.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

881 additional COVID-19 cases, one more death Sunday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
As of Sunday morning, the Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 881 more COVID-19 cases and one more death in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

Wind turbine in Adair County loses blade

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Mid-American Energy is investigating how the blade of a wind turbine broke off and crashed into a farm field in rural Adair county.

Local

Cedar Rapids man working to help find answers in Amelia Earhart’s disappearance.

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The group will recreate Earhart’s communication link between aircraft and by boat and the equipment will be able to measure the signal strength of Earhart’s last transmission.

Local

Area churches hand out free produce to storm victims as families continue to be impacted

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Taylor Holt
Many families in the Cedar Rapids area are still feeling the impacts of the derecho, so several church communities are providing those in need with produce.

Latest News

Local

Vigil held in Cedar Rapids to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday in her home at the age of 87

News

People held a vigil in Cedar Rapids to honor the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 13 hours ago

National

GOP senators confront past comments on Supreme Court vote

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican senators face questions about their own past comments as they weigh what to do about the vacancy on the Supreme Court.

National

Ginsburg’s death draws big surge of donations to Democrats

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats raised more than $50 million in the hours after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death. The stunning sum demonstrates how the liberal icon’s passing and the contentious Supreme Court nomination fight that lies ahead are already galvanizing the party’s base.

Iowa

Greenfield maintains lead over Ernst in new Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A new set of polling data released in a tightly-contested U.S. Senate race in Iowa shows the Democratic challenger leading the Republican incumbent in a race that could prove pivotal to control of the chamber in November.

Local

Try something different for Family Meals Month

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Whitney Hemmer, Fareway Dietitian
Regular family meals have been linked to positive outcomes we all want for our children: higher grades and self-esteem, healthier eating habits, and less risky behavior.