Cedar Rapids man working to help find answers in Amelia Earhart’s disappearance.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 100 years after famous American aviator “Amelia Earhart” took her first attempt to fly around the world--she has yet to be found.

But a Cedar Rapids man is working to help find an answer to her disappearance. Tom Vinson is a Collins Radio Engineer who is partnering with Nauticos --a deep ocean exploring organization to conduct a new type of radio tests off of Cape Charles.

The group will recreate Earhart’s communication link between aircraft and by boat and the equipment will be able to measure the signal strength of Earhart’s last transmission.

“What we’re going to do is simulate the actual flight into what would be Itasca and simulate that flight that last part of her flight in 1937,” Vinson said.

The original radios from the 30s will still be used to help aid the search.

