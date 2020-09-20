Area churches hand out free produce to storm victims as families continue to be impacted

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many families in the Cedar Rapids area are still feeling the impacts of the derecho, so several church communities are providing those in need with produce.

Catholic Churches of the Cedar Rapids metro area partnered with Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque & Metro Catholic Outreach for the event. It was a contactless drive-through event at St. Jude Catholic Church, where volunteers handed free fresh produce boxes to all area storm victims, regardless of income levels or residency. Several out helping today say helping fill such a huge need right now is rewarding.

“It’s just rewarding to see all walks of life come through. We got no parameters on anything. They come in they tell us how many families they are feeding and that’s what we send them off with a smile," said Parishioner Mike Toczylowski.

“We know there are tremendous needs in the city because of the pandemic and derecho and so we’re able to serve people because of our partnership,” said Pastoral Associate Michelle Tressel.

Their goal was to hand out 3,500 free fresh produce boxes of USDA Farmers to Families produce. Overall, they’ve handed out over three thousand pounds of food. Another distribution is set to take place in the coming months.

