881 additional COVID-19 cases, one more death Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As of Sunday morning, the Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 881 more COVID-19 cases and one more death in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on September 20th, the state’s data is showing a total of 80,009 COVID-19 cases and 1,265 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 5,793 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 737,979 since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.