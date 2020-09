WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - The Williamsburg Raiders defeated the West Burlington Falcons 34-14 on Friday night to improve their record on the season to a perfect 4-0. Following the loss, West Burlington drops to 1-3.

Williamsburg looks ahead to a match up with Mid-Prairie while West Burlington hopes to rebound against Davis County.

