Western Dubuque improves to 3-1 following 28-9 win over WSR

EPWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) - The Western Dubuque Bobcats defeated the Waverly-Shell Rock Go Hawks 28-9 on Friday night to improve their record on the season to 3-1. Following the loss, the Go Hawks drop to 2-2.

Western Dubuque looks ahead to a match up with Waterloo East next week while Waverly-Shell Rock will face off with West Delaware.

