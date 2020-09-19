Advertisement

Western Dubuque improves to 3-1 following 28-9 win over WSR

Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EPWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) - The Western Dubuque Bobcats defeated the Waverly-Shell Rock Go Hawks 28-9 on Friday night to improve their record on the season to 3-1. Following the loss, the Go Hawks drop to 2-2.

Western Dubuque looks ahead to a match up with Waterloo East next week while Waverly-Shell Rock will face off with West Delaware.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Regina knocks out Wapello 43-16

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Regina looks ahead to a match up with Lisbon while Wapello hopes to rebound against Columbus.

Sports

CCA sends a message with 49-3 win over Benton

Updated: 8 minutes ago
CCA looks ahead to a match up with Newton next week while Benton will face off against Grinnell.

Sports

Williamsburg stays perfect, takes down West Burlington 34-14

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Williamsburg looks ahead to a match up with Mid-Prairie while West Burlington hopes to rebound against Davis County.

Sports

Waterloo West posts 45 unanswered points in win over Jefferson

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Waterloo West looks ahead to a match up with Dubuque Senior next week while the J-Hawks hope to rebound against Dubuque Hempstead on October 2nd.

Sports

Easton Valley runs past Springville 65-48

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Springville looks ahead to a match up with Don Bosco next Friday while Easton Valley will face off with Midland.

Latest News

Sports

Senior hands Wash first loss of the season, wins 31-0

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Wash looks ahead to a match up with Cedar Falls in two weeks while the Rams will face off next against Kennedy.

Sports

Big first half propels Beckman past Cascade 28-19

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Cascade looks ahead to a match up with Wilton while the Blazers will face off with Durant next week.

Sports

Midland whomps West Central 42-14

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Midland looks ahead to a match up with Easton Valley while West Central hopes to rebound against Central Elkader.

Sports

Xavier continues to dominate, defeats Newton 45-20

Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Xavier Saints took down the Newton Cardinals 45-20 on Friday night to improve their record on the season to a perfect 4-0.

Sports

CPU takes down Union 40-14 for first win of the season

Updated: 19 minutes ago
CPU looks ahead to a match up with South Tama while Union hopes to rebound against Mount Vernon.